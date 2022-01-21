IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    White House journalists reflect on President Biden’s first year

NBC News NOW

White House journalists reflect on President Biden’s first year

It has been a year since President Biden took office, now he looks ahead to his second year addressing Covid-19, the economy and his legislative agenda. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson is joined by NBC’s White House Unit Director Stacey Klein, White House Correspondent Mike Memoli, and Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker to discuss what this past year has been like on camera and behind the scenes. Jan. 21, 2022

