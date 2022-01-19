White House launches free at home Covid test website

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The federal government’s website for free at home Covid-19 tests started taking orders on Monday ahead of its official launch today as the after the White House came under fire for a shortage in tests. NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla breaks down how many free tests the Biden administration is prepared to ship and how long the program could last. Jan. 19, 2022

