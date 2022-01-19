White House launches free at home Covid test website
The federal government’s website for free at home Covid-19 tests started taking orders on Monday ahead of its official launch today as the after the White House came under fire for a shortage in tests. NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla breaks down how many free tests the Biden administration is prepared to ship and how long the program could last. Jan. 19, 2022
