    White House names 31 tech hubs across U.S.

NBC News NOW

White House names 31 tech hubs across U.S.

02:22

The Biden administration has named 31 cities across the country as technology hubs, putting them in the running for up to $75 million in grants as part of an effort to develop more companies in places other than just a few big cities. Oct. 24, 2023

