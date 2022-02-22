White House now calling Russian movements in Ukraine an 'invasion'
02:12
The White House has now officially referred to the movement of Russian forces into separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as an "invasion." NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports on the next steps the Biden administration could be taking.Feb. 22, 2022
