    How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court

  • Bidens host Easter Egg Roll at the White House

  • Conflicting federal rulings ignite new legal battle over abortion

  • Clarence Thomas speaks out after report reveals lavish vacations paid for by top GOP donor

  • White House blames Trump for chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Justice Thomas accepted trips from GOP donor, report says

  • Biden admin blames troubled Afghanistan withdrawal on Trump in new report

  • White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision

  • White House condemns ‘any type of attacks on any judge’

  • How are lawmakers reacting to Trump’s indictment?

  • Biden administration silent on Trump indictment

  • White House condemns arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia

  • McCarthy celebrates House passing bill with focus on 'lowering energy costs'

  • Nashville elementary school shooting renews pleas for gun control

  • Republican congressman criticizes D.C. schools as 'inmate factories'

  • Michigan Rep. Slotkin 'done with being neutral' on gun safety

  • Former Starbucks CEO faces anti-union accusations at Senate hearing

  • Starbucks CEO tells Sanders his company 'has not broken the law'

  • Starbucks CEO assures his company will 'put his people first' at Senate hearing

  • Nashville GOP Rep. Ogles defends 2021 family photo with guns

NBC News NOW

White House proposes equal cuts for states that depend on Colorado River

03:31

The White House is proposing a plan that would force several western states to equally split how much water they use from the Colorado River. The fight over water allocation has been brewing for months as drought is threatening the supply. NBC’s Kayla Tausche has the latest. April 11, 2023

