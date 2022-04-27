IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has started a course of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, after testing positive for the virus and becoming the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to contract the virus. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock explains how effectively Paxlovid can treat Covid-19 and whether the White House’s position on the fight against the virus is realistic. April 27, 2022

Best of NBC News

