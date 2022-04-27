White House pushes Covid antiviral pill as Vice President Harris tests positive for virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has started a course of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill, Paxlovid, after testing positive for the virus and becoming the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to contract the virus. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock explains how effectively Paxlovid can treat Covid-19 and whether the White House’s position on the fight against the virus is realistic. April 27, 2022