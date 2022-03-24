White House removes Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker from advisory panel after Senate runs
00:17
The White House has fired Dr. Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker from a federal advisory committee because both are candidates in U.S. Senate races. They were previously appointed to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition by former President Donald Trump.March 24, 2022
Now Playing
White House removes Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker from advisory panel after Senate runs
00:17
UP NEXT
Chicago businessman donates $1 million of gas to local residents
03:45
Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month
06:09
House Republicans prepare for midterms during annual Florida retreat
02:34
‘Reading Rainbow’ theme song goes viral on TikTok
04:10
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings enter final day