White House reviewing ‘concerning actions’ of Russian government after Navalny prison sentencing

White House reviewing ‘concerning actions’ of Russian government after Navalny prison sentencing01:29
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there is an ongoing review of the Russian government’s “concerning actions.” This comes after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an immediate release of Mr. Navalny along with hundreds of other Russian citizens who were “wrongfully detained” for exercising their rights.