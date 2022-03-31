IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Biden supports transgender people on day of visibility ‘we see you’ for ‘who you are’

03:00

President Joe Biden addressed the nation marking the Transgender Day of Visibility. Biden said “we see you” for “who you are.” ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider made an appearance at the White House to speak out against bills affecting transgender people. March 31, 2022

