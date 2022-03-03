White House unveils new Covid plan, no longer recommends contact tracing
04:08
The White House has announced its new plan to tackle the next phase of the Covid-19 pandemic by focusing on treating the virus and preparing for new variants while avoiding imposing new restrictions. Professor at the Hackensack Meridian Medical School, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins News NOW to explain the new CDC guidance and how it could impact returning to a sense of normality across the country. March 3, 2022
