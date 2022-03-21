Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'
During his opening statement Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I. claimed that Jackson's Supreme Court nomination was not a result of dark money, but through a "fair and honest election process." He takes a hit at Republican nominees saying, “the present court is the court that dark money built."March 21, 2022
