IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Who are the five candidates that qualified for the third GOP debate?

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25

  • 'Essential eight' behaviors that may slow biological aging

    01:51

  • Father of accused Highland Park shooter enters guilty plea

    02:39

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38

  • Eric Trump finishes testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    02:37

  • Man accused of killing Tupac Shakur pleads not guilty

    02:15

  • Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements

    02:29

  • Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death pleads guilty

    03:21

  • New lung cancer screening guidelines make millions more eligible for testing

    02:08

  • Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates

    02:15

  • Blinken and Austin testify on aid for Israel and Ukraine at Senate hearing

    02:21

  • Suspect in custody following antisemitic threats at Cornell University

    02:29

  • Pharmacists with CVS and Walgreens launch 3-day walkout

    03:48

  • Some Florida churches offering Black history lessons during services

    02:58

  • Supreme Court hears case on lawsuits against public officials for blocking users on social media

    01:46

  • Brokering peace: The two-state solution explained

    02:46

  • United Auto Workers reach tentative deal to end strike

    03:12

  • Biden issues executive order on artificial intelligence

    02:34

  • New affordable housing program allows teachers to live closer to schools

    02:44

NBC News NOW

Who are the five candidates that qualified for the third GOP debate?

02:39

Five candidates will take the stage in the next GOP presidential primary debate, excluding former President Donald Trump who is voluntarily not attending but leading all candidates in the polls. Nov. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Who are the five candidates that qualified for the third GOP debate?

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25

  • 'Essential eight' behaviors that may slow biological aging

    01:51

  • Father of accused Highland Park shooter enters guilty plea

    02:39

  • Gay couple crowdfunding to cover fertility costs after insurance denied coverage

    02:38

  • Eric Trump finishes testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    02:37
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All