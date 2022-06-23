IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court says North Carolina Republicans can defend photo ID law in court

    WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

With more than 3,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox around the globe, the World Health Organization is meeting to determine whether the spread of the virus should be considered a “public health emergency of international concern.” NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald explains what the designation could mean for the world and how countries have been protecting their at-risk populations from the virus. June 23, 2022

    WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

