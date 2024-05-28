IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Biden is not on Ohio's November ballot
May 28, 202404:20
NBC News NOW

Why Biden is not on Ohio's November ballot

04:20

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called a special session for the state to get President Joe Biden on the November ballot due to a timing problem with the Democratic convention and Ohio’s deadline to certify candidates. NBC News’ Emma Barnett explains why this has happened before and what Ohio Republicans are asking for in return.May 28, 2024

