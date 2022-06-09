IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why Biden sees Western economic partnerships as way to fend off autocracies

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Judge orders attorney John Eastman must submit more emails, documents to Jan. 6 committee

    01:08

  • Team USA gymnasts among 90 women suing FBI for $1 billion for mishandling of Larry Nassar investigation

    03:23

  • New cases of BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants spread nationwide

    01:01

  • Gisele Fetterman: After stroke, John ‘is going to live a long happy life, if he does what he’s supposed to’

    03:20

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house

    02:54

  • ‘Your thoughts and prayers are not enough’: Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor testifies before Congress

    08:22

  • Texas lawmaker proposes ban on children attending drag shows after viral video

    01:56

  • Rescuers save two people at California's Mount Shasta, one climber dies

    01:21

  • DHS issues national terrorism advisory as threats continue to rise

    01:23

  • 'There is no excuse for their actions': Uvalde teacher who was shot criticizes police response

    02:12

  • Judge blocks Louisiana congressional map with only one Black district

    02:13

  • Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges

    02:31

  • Nigerian authorities looking for suspects, motive in church attack that left at least 50 dead

    02:19

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal, says company violated acquisition agreement

    01:26

  • Dr. Oz wins Pennsylvania Republican primary, will face Fetterman in Senate race

    03:35

  • Mexican president says he will not attend Summit of Americas

    02:41

  • Advisers encourage Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid as early as summer

    02:04

  • NBC News poll finds fewer Americans hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riots

    01:50

  • Ukraine marks 100 days since Russian invasion with no end of war in sight

    02:21

NBC News NOW

Why Biden sees Western economic partnerships as way to fend off autocracies

03:35

Speaking at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, President Joe Biden stressed the need for democratic countries to stick together, declaring that "democracy is under assault." NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports on why Biden is pushing for a new partnership to improve Western economies and how it fulfills the summit's goals.June 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Why Biden sees Western economic partnerships as way to fend off autocracies

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Judge orders attorney John Eastman must submit more emails, documents to Jan. 6 committee

    01:08

  • Team USA gymnasts among 90 women suing FBI for $1 billion for mishandling of Larry Nassar investigation

    03:23

  • New cases of BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants spread nationwide

    01:01

  • Gisele Fetterman: After stroke, John ‘is going to live a long happy life, if he does what he’s supposed to’

    03:20

  • Armed man arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All