IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chris Noth facing additional fallout from assault accusations

    03:36

  • Truckers protest 110-year sentence in Colorado crash

    03:01

  • Holiday travel complicated by Covid surge, airport fights

    02:56

  • Salvation Army rolls out cashless donations across the country

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Why cities are changing course on ‘defund the police’ movement

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows people falling on each other during September escalator malfunction near Boston

    00:21

  • Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests

    01:27

  • Breaking down how the top legal cases of 2021 could impact 2022

    04:23

  • President Biden welcomes German shepherd puppy to White House

    00:48

  • Jury enters second day of deliberations in Kim Potter trial

    05:13

  • Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide

    06:13

  • Young tornado victims making remarkable recoveries

    02:25

  • Philippines struggling after deadly typhoon

    03:05

  • Chile elects youngest-ever president

    03:07

  • How to talk to kids about Covid as Omicron variant spreads

    06:47

  • Santa Clara County’s tiny homes aim to end homelessness by 2025

    04:25

  • Biden spoke to Manchin hours after Build Back Better opposition

    03:44

  • Dow falls sharply amid lockdown, lower consumer spending concerns 

    01:39

  • New York officials to decide before Christmas on Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration

    04:16

  • Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston

    02:01

NBC News NOW

Why cities are changing course on ‘defund the police’ movement

04:25

After protests against police violence in the summer of 2020 there were calls to defund the police in many cities. A little over a year later some of those same cities are changing their mind, they want to refund police departments. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on the new wave of reallocating funds. Dec. 22, 2021

  • Chris Noth facing additional fallout from assault accusations

    03:36

  • Truckers protest 110-year sentence in Colorado crash

    03:01

  • Holiday travel complicated by Covid surge, airport fights

    02:56

  • Salvation Army rolls out cashless donations across the country

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Why cities are changing course on ‘defund the police’ movement

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows people falling on each other during September escalator malfunction near Boston

    00:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All