Why cities are changing course on ‘defund the police’ movement
After protests against police violence in the summer of 2020 there were calls to defund the police in many cities. A little over a year later some of those same cities are changing their mind, they want to refund police departments. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on the new wave of reallocating funds. Dec. 22, 2021
