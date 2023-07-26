IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: 'Massive amount' of evidence found in suspected serial killer's home, interest rates expected to rise, and trans man violently arrested by L.A. deputy

NBC News NOW

Why college athletes could be at a higher risk of cardiac arrest

03:29

LeBron James’ 18-year-old son, Bronny James, is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. Cardiologist Dr. Dave Montgomery joins News NOW to break down why a seemingly healthy young person could have suffered cardiac arrest and what parents should be thinking about and looking for when their kids play sports.July 26, 2023

