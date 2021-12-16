Why cryptocurrencies and stocks are becoming popular holiday gifts
04:11
Share this -
copied
As cryptocurrencies become more mainstream, some Americans say they are considering the digital currency and stocks as gifts for loved ones this holiday season. NBC News business reporter Leticia Miranda explains how cryptocurrencies compare to traditional stocks and how investing has changed over recent years.Dec. 16, 2021
Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’
03:49
Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises
04:22
Now Playing
Why cryptocurrencies and stocks are becoming popular holiday gifts
04:11
UP NEXT
Trial of Ghislaine Maxwell to resume with opening of defense’s case
02:11
Prosecution in trial of Kim Potter expected to rest, defense to call witnesses
04:35
More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee