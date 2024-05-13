IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why demolition crews plan to detonate parts of the Baltimore bridge
May 13, 202402:05
    Why demolition crews plan to detonate parts of the Baltimore bridge

NBC News NOW

Why demolition crews plan to detonate parts of the Baltimore bridge

02:05

Demolition crews plan to detonate a portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge to free up the cargo ship that caused the bridge to collapse in March. NBC News’ George Solis details the demolition plan and how much of the channel has been reopened.May 13, 2024

