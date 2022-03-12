Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, there are been a lot of concern regarding Russia’s nuclear arsenal and Ukraine’s lack thereof. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by former U.S. ambassador to Russia and NBC News analyst Michael McFaul to take a look back at when and why Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal. March 12, 2022
Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?
