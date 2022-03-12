IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?

    09:50
Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?

09:50

Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, there are been a lot of concern regarding Russia’s nuclear arsenal and Ukraine’s lack thereof. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by former U.S. ambassador to Russia and NBC News analyst Michael McFaul to take a look back at when and why Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal. March 12, 2022

