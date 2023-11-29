IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why experts warn cannabis may worsen anxiety for those trying to treat it

Millions of people have tried cannabis in the United States in the last year, but some experts are warning that it may not be effective in treating anxiety. NBC News’ Dr. Akshay Syal looks at how treating anxiety with cannabis is not a good long-term treatment and may have the opposite intended effect.Nov. 29, 2023

