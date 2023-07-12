IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting

Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting

Some Gen Zers think using the period in texting is passive-aggressive and mean. NBC News' Aaron Gilchrist talks to students and academics about possible reasons for this viewpoint.July 12, 2023

