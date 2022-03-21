IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine

    04:16
NBC News NOW

Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine

04:16

As the BA.2 variant rises overseas, Dr. Fauci says that he does not expect to see that kind of surge in the U.S. NBC's Erika Edwards breaks down why we may not see a surge, and also reports on the CDC finding no evidence of a link between the Covid vaccine and tinnitus. March 21, 2022

