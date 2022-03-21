Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine
As the BA.2 variant rises overseas, Dr. Fauci says that he does not expect to see that kind of surge in the U.S. NBC's Erika Edwards breaks down why we may not see a surge, and also reports on the CDC finding no evidence of a link between the Covid vaccine and tinnitus. March 21, 2022
