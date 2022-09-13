IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why is Alex Jones on trial again?

    02:07
Why is Alex Jones on trial again?

02:07

A jury began hearing evidence to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay a former FBI agent and the family members of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for claiming the massacre was a hoax. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson breaks down how Jones got to this point after already being found liable for damages in previous court proceedings. Sept. 13, 2022

