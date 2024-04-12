IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Why is Iran involved in many conflicts across the Middle East?
April 12, 2024
    Why is Iran involved in many conflicts across the Middle East?

Why is Iran involved in many conflicts across the Middle East?

NBC News' Kier Simmons gives a breakdown of the long, simmering tensions in the Middle East and how Iran is at the center of much of it. He takes us back to the Iranian Revolution in 1979, where the Islamic revolutionary government's goal was to weaken and eliminate American influence.April 12, 2024

