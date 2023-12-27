IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?

05:01

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Qatar has been a key player in negotiating hostage releases along with the United States. NBC News Ali Arouzi explains how the small Arab country is rapidly becoming a prominent diplomatic agent.Dec. 27, 2023

