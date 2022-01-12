Why January could be the best time to look for a new job
January is the most popular time of the year for job hunting, but the so called “Great Resignation” has seen Americans leaving their jobs at unprecedented levels. Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong joins News NOW to share job-hunting tips and explain how the “Great Resignation” is impacting job seekers this January. Jan. 12, 2022
