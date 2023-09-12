Why Libyan authorities can’t specify death toll in massive flooding

Aaron Rodgers out for the season after Achilles tendon tear01:41
- Now Playing
Why Libyan authorities can’t specify death toll in massive flooding01:44
- UP NEXT
FDA approves new Covid booster shots as cases rise in U.S.04:04
Pennsylvania officials offer $25K reward for escaped prisoner03:31
Watch: American carried through Turkish cave on stretcher during rescue02:38
Morocco earthquake death toll climbs to over 2,68003:23
U.S. marks 22 years since the 9/11 terror attacks03:04
Some school districts adopt a 4-day class week. Here's how they're doing.04:36
Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma after incident with police02:41
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 21 other people in Trump case02:31
Biden arrives in India ahead of G20 summit01:59
UAW president warns of possible strike as negotiations with automakers stall02:19
San Diego students attacked after getting into wrong cars02:44
U.S. Open revenue funding youth tennis programs02:08
American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies03:45
Trump gives notice he may seek to move Georgia case to federal court00:49
What to expect at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards01:24
FDA could greenlight new Covid boosters as early as Friday03:54
Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell01:08
How a hip-hop nonprofit uses music to teach kids about public health05:10
Aaron Rodgers out for the season after Achilles tendon tear01:41
- Now Playing
Why Libyan authorities can’t specify death toll in massive flooding01:44
- UP NEXT
FDA approves new Covid booster shots as cases rise in U.S.04:04
Pennsylvania officials offer $25K reward for escaped prisoner03:31
Watch: American carried through Turkish cave on stretcher during rescue02:38
Morocco earthquake death toll climbs to over 2,68003:23
Play All