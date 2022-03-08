Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason02:17
UP NEXT
Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine02:45
Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill00:27
CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed 03:01
Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament04:50
Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls01:38
Ukrainian women take up arms to defend country amid Russian invasion04:21
U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe03:12
House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats03:35
U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine02:38
Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care14:11
WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates02:36
Russia reportedly using weapons in Ukraine that may violate international law02:31
At least 700 Indian students are stuck in eastern Ukraine 02:53
Ukrainian Parliament member on Russian invasion: 'It’s a real hell'02:22
Americans collect and ship supplies overseas for Ukrainian refugees01:49
Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food00:54
Nearly 100% of Russian forces now inside Ukraine, says senior U.S. defense official03:17
Ukraine slams proposed humanitarian corridors as Russia pounds Ukrainian cities02:24
Satellite images show renewed activity at shuttered North Korea missile site01:53
Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason02:17
Many WNBA stars play abroad during the offseason to make more money. NBC News’ Deon Hampton explains what WNBA players make in the U.S. and what opportunities they have in Europe. March 8, 2022
Now Playing
Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason02:17
UP NEXT
Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine02:45
Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill00:27
CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed 03:01
Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament04:50
Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls01:38