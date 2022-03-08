IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

    02:17
NBC News NOW

Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

02:17

Many WNBA stars play abroad during the offseason to make more money. NBC News’ Deon Hampton explains what WNBA players make in the U.S. and what opportunities they have in Europe. March 8, 2022

    Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

    02:17
