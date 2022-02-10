Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Are major companies living up to their net-zero pledges to combat climate change?04:54
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process03:59
Now Playing
Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess04:29
UP NEXT
Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records00:34
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump04:06
Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine06:33
Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time00:23
Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns00:27
Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 02:38
DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme 03:24
Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits03:00
Ohio community surprises 12-year-old Bengals superfan with Super Bowl tickets01:45
National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records00:41
Bob Saget's death due to head trauma says authorities01:17
Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades03:56
Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting05:38
Blk & Bold: The first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company is donating to kids in need04:24
Goodell: NFL has to do better at hiring minority coaches, Flores' allegations 'disturbing'07:18
Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid03:11
DeSantis gives strongest indication that he will support 'Don't Say Gay' bill03:41
Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess04:29
Theater and music student at Harvard University, Julia Riew, joins News NOW to share why she created the character "Shimcheong" and what’s next for the first Korean Disney princess. Feb. 10, 2022
Are major companies living up to their net-zero pledges to combat climate change?04:54
Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process03:59
Now Playing
Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess04:29
UP NEXT
Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records00:34
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump04:06
Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine06:33