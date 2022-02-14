Why patients may suffer from long-term heart complications after Covid

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why patients may suffer from long-term heart complications after Covid03:03
Why patients may suffer from long-term heart complications after Covid03:03
Following a new study, doctors are warning that Covid-19 may lead to long-term heart complications at least one year out from the initial infection. NBC News' Erika Edwards reports. Feb. 14, 2022
