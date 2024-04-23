IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why polystyrene foam is difficult to recycle and banning it is a complex solution
April 23, 2024

Why polystyrene foam is difficult to recycle and banning it is a complex solution

03:54

Recycling centers are partnering with local municipalities across the nation to recycle polystyrene foam, which is diverting thousands of cubic feet of waste from landfills. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains the difficulties in reusing styrofoam and why some states are looking to simply ban it.April 23, 2024

