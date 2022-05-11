Why some Americans feel regret after the Great Resignation

While the Great Resignation shook up the hiring process in the U.S. during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study shows that an estimated one out of every five Americans who left their jobs are unhappy with their decision. Career coach and founder of the Finishing School, Alison Taffel Rabinowitz, joins News NOW to explain why people could be feeling regret over their decision to resign and how to navigate a possible return to an old job. May 11, 2022