IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years in state financial crimes case

  • Now Playing

    Why some authorities are worried about the iPhone NameDrop feature

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel

    02:27

  • Three days of memorial events planned in Georgia for Rosalynn Carter

    01:53

  • Vermont authorities offer details on shooting targeting students of Palestinian descent

    02:59

  • Biden: 'These hostages have been through a terrible ordeal'

    03:49

  • 13 women and children hostages back in Israel

    02:42

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new sex assault allegations

    02:14

  • Tips for navigating family drama at Thanksgiving gatherings

    02:39

  • Two casualties after explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    02:41

  • FBI investigates vehicle explosion near Niagara Falls

    03:13

  • Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    02:37

  • FCC proposes ban on cable cord cutting fees

    02:32

  • FCC proposes ban on cable cord cutting fees

    02:32

  • Several flights delayed amid winter weather conditions 

    02:43

  • Family seeks justice for man killed by Border Patrol amid Supreme Court ruling

    03:16

  • Police identify Ohio Walmart shooter, release bodycam footage

    02:55

  • Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval

    02:59

  • Ousting of CEO Sam Altman draws pushback from OpenAI staff

    02:53

  • Trump attorneys, federal prosecutors face off over gag order in election interference case

    02:43

  • Texas woman sentenced to 90 years for murder of elite cyclist

    00:24

NBC News NOW

Why some authorities are worried about the iPhone NameDrop feature

04:17

Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning about the iPhone’s new NameDrop feature that allows personal information to be shared easily between devices. NBC News’ Valerie Castro reports on the potential privacy risk and the mixed responses to the warnings.Nov. 28, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Why some authorities are worried about the iPhone NameDrop feature

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu in Israel

    02:27

  • Three days of memorial events planned in Georgia for Rosalynn Carter

    01:53

  • Vermont authorities offer details on shooting targeting students of Palestinian descent

    02:59

  • Biden: 'These hostages have been through a terrible ordeal'

    03:49

  • 13 women and children hostages back in Israel

    02:42
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All