    Why some conservatives are taking issue with social and emotional tools to prevent mass shootings

Why some conservatives are taking issue with social and emotional tools to prevent mass shootings

After a 2018 school shooting in Texas, Republican politicians promoted social and emotional tools to stop mass shootings. Now, four years later, some conservative activists are arguing those programs are "woke" and want to get rid of them. NBC News’ Mike Hixenbaugh has more details.July 18, 2022

