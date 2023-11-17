IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why some in rural Oregon want to secede and become part of Idaho

Why some in rural Oregon want to secede and become part of Idaho

In the last nine presidential elections Oregon has been a blue state, leaving some concerned about the policies and feeling powerless. NBC's Hallie Jackson spoke with residents about why they want to secede and join Idaho.Nov. 17, 2023

    Why some in rural Oregon want to secede and become part of Idaho

