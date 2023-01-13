Why teens are turning to alcohol to cope with loneliness, depression

The National Institute of Health found that more than half of high school seniors in the U.S. drank alcohol in the last year, and another report stated that 90% of teens consume alcohol by binge drinking, using it as a coping mechanism to battle loneliness and depression. NBC's Erika Edwards speaks to a teen who turned to alcohol and marijuana to cope with anxiety and depression, and how she turned to her mother for help. Jan. 13, 2023