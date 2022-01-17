Why the Texas hostage-taker was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui
02:52
Share this -
copied
During an 11-hour standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, the British gunman repeatedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman who was convicted of attempting to kill American troops in Afghanistan. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains who Siddiqui is and why the hostage-taker was demanding her release from prison. Jan. 17, 2022
Italian villa could become most expensive property ever sold
03:22
Activists to march in Washington, D.C., in support of voting rights
05:16
U.S. surgeon general warns omicron variant has not yet peaked
03:08
Now Playing
Why the Texas hostage-taker was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui
02:52
UP NEXT
Video game giant Activision Blizzard faces worker walkout
05:14
President Biden considers taking executive action on police reform