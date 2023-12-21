IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

02:59

Several American detainees have returned to U.S. soil in exchange for a close ally to Venezuelan President Maduro. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports on the details of the prisoner exchange deal.Dec. 21, 2023

