IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnaped by Hamas

    05:36

  • Survivor from 'Miracle on the Hudson' recounts her experience

    04:07

  • Actor Austin Scott discusses his role in '& Juliet' and work on stage

    05:35

  • Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35

  • New York City relocates migrants amid winter storm

    02:43

  • Next major storm could hit regions still recovering from winter weather

    03:57

  • Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

    04:17

  • House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress

    02:45

  • New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race

    04:08

  • Covid and flu cases increasing across the country

    02:32

  • U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December

    04:34

  • Northeast could see first significant snow of the year

    03:47

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55

  • Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

    02:15

  • Shooting reported at Iowa high school

    03:37

  • Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions

    02:36

  • Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

    03:30

  • Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?

    04:36

NBC News NOW

Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case

03:07

Former President Trump addressed the court during closing arguments in his New York City civil fraud trial. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos breaks down what Trump said and how it could impact his case. Jan. 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Why Trump's decision to speak in court could hurt his case

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    'We have very little information': Parents of American kidnaped by Hamas

    05:36

  • Survivor from 'Miracle on the Hudson' recounts her experience

    04:07

  • Actor Austin Scott discusses his role in '& Juliet' and work on stage

    05:35

  • Israel's long record of assassinations: Will it work against Hamas?

    04:30

  • Bitcoin briefly spikes in value after false SEC post on X

    03:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All