Widow of assassinated Haitian president indicted for alleged involvement in killing
Feb. 21, 202403:19
    Widow of assassinated Haitian president indicted for alleged involvement in killing

Widow of assassinated Haitian president indicted for alleged involvement in killing

03:19

The widow of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïs has been indicted for allegedly being involved in his killing. 50 others also faced indictments over the murder, including Claude Joseph and the former chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles.Feb. 21, 2024

