NBC News NOW

Wife of California Gov. Newsom reportedly ended debate with DeSantis

06:31

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went head to head during a Fox News debate. As the debate came to an end, both governors decided to keep going, but Newson’s wife reportedly came on stage to end the event during the commercial break.Dec. 2, 2023

