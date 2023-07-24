IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Police dog mauls Black man, 'full-time children' hired in China and commentator roasted for 'Barbie' hate-watch

NBC News NOW

Wildfire on Greek island forces thousands to evacuate

02:37

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate as firefighters battle wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes amid an ongoing heat wave across southern Europe. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has the details. July 24, 2023

