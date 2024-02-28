IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Wildfires burn through Texas as severe storms may hit the Midwest
Feb. 28, 202404:18
NBC News NOW

Wildfires burn through Texas as severe storms may hit the Midwest

04:18

As the Texas wildfires burn through 300,000 acres of land, the Midwest is preparing to face a cold front and severe storms. NBC News’ Angie Lassman reports on the latest extreme weather in the U.S. and what to expect in the next few days.Feb. 28, 2024

