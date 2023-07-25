Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity06:20
Emmett Till’s cousin reflects on his legacy: ‘He loved his life’03:10
Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade03:43
How Biden’s re-election campaign is working to address his age03:05
- Now Playing
Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat03:33
- UP NEXT
Trump continues on the campaign trail amid the threat of another indictment02:32
Protests intensify in Israel after parliament passes controversial judicial bill03:44
Justice Department files lawsuit against Texas over Rio Grande buoy barrier05:23
Millions under heat alerts amid coast to coast heat wave04:49
Thousands protest Israel’s proposed judicial reform03:29
Wildfire on Greek island forces thousands to evacuate02:37
North Korea silent on Travis King as U.S. Army launches investigation03:05
Europe struggles under record-breaking heat wave03:28
Team USA to begin Women’s World Cup title defense in New Zealand03:57
Trump target letter cites three federal statutes, attorneys say03:39
First major cricket league in the U.S. begins its inaugural season02:33
Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.02:59
House Republicans question timing of Trump target letter03:10
What does it mean for Trump to be a Justice Department target?04:10
How the Jan. 6 committee hearings spurred movement in the DOJ investigation02:44
Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity06:20
Emmett Till’s cousin reflects on his legacy: ‘He loved his life’03:10
Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade03:43
How Biden’s re-election campaign is working to address his age03:05
- Now Playing
Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat03:33
- UP NEXT
Trump continues on the campaign trail amid the threat of another indictment02:32
Play All