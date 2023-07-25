IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

    06:20

  • Emmett Till’s cousin reflects on his legacy: ‘He loved his life’

    03:10

  • Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade

    03:43

  • How Biden’s re-election campaign is working to address his age

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Trump continues on the campaign trail amid the threat of another indictment

    02:32

  • Protests intensify in Israel after parliament passes controversial judicial bill

    03:44

  • Justice Department files lawsuit against Texas over Rio Grande buoy barrier

    05:23

  • Millions under heat alerts amid coast to coast heat wave

    04:49

  • Thousands protest Israel’s proposed judicial reform

    03:29

  • Wildfire on Greek island forces thousands to evacuate

    02:37

  • North Korea silent on Travis King as U.S. Army launches investigation

    03:05

  • Europe struggles under record-breaking heat wave

    03:28

  • Team USA to begin Women’s World Cup title defense in New Zealand

    03:57

  • Trump target letter cites three federal statutes, attorneys say

    03:39

  • First major cricket league in the U.S. begins its inaugural season

    02:33

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

    02:59

  • House Republicans question timing of Trump target letter

    03:10

  • What does it mean for Trump to be a Justice Department target?

    04:10

  • How the Jan. 6 committee hearings spurred movement in the DOJ investigation

    02:44

NBC News NOW

Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

03:33

Thousands of tourists on the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu have been forced to evacuate as extreme heat and wildfires grip much of southern Europe. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has the details. July 25, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Shiza Shahid on building a business that highlights inclusion and diversity

    06:20

  • Emmett Till’s cousin reflects on his legacy: ‘He loved his life’

    03:10

  • Senate Democrats pressure Republican Sen. Tuberville to end military blockade

    03:43

  • How Biden’s re-election campaign is working to address his age

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Trump continues on the campaign trail amid the threat of another indictment

    02:32
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All