Will of Alex Murdaugh's wife reveals he inherited all her property
Another twist in the case of South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is at the center of a number of allegations following the murders of his wife and son in June. The will of Maggie Murdaugh revealed she left her entire estate to him but shows one mysterious edit. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains.Dec. 31, 2021
