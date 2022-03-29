IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    El Salvador claims state of emergency over deadliest day in 30 years

    02:56

  • Texas woman's video of busting credit card skimmer goes viral

    03:09

  • FBI warns teen boys targeted in 'sextortion' schemes

    03:12

  • Kentucky 11-year-old publishes kids' perspective newspaper

    02:02

  • Congress recommends holding Trump aides Scavino, Navarro in contempt

    01:43

  • Private equity firms increasingly going into health care

    05:14

  • White House unveils 2023 budget proposal including billionaire minimum tax income

    05:10

  • Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms

    01:59

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:11

  • Odesa prepares for arrival of Russian forces

    02:24

  • Trump's influence on Georgia conservatives may be waning

    04:17

  • Alabama Amazon warehouse could become first to unionize for company

    03:49

  • Democrats race to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

    02:24

  • How new asylum rule could shorten immigration backlog

    03:15

  • Streaming boom contributes to Oscars declining viewership

    07:22

  • Fentanyl crisis increasingly impacting children in U.S.

    03:27

  • Body camera footage shows moments following Florida tiger attack

    01:59

  • Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces

    03:18

  • How UNICEF's humanitarian effort is helping Ukraine

    04:55

NBC News NOW

How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

04:44

Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face onstage at the Oscars following a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains why the joke may have pushed the actor over the edge and what it means for his future in Hollywood. March 29, 2022

