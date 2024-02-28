IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Willy Wonka-inspired experience in Scotland scammed families with AI promotion images
Feb. 28, 202402:34
    Willy Wonka-inspired experience in Scotland scammed families with AI promotion images

AI generated images of a Willy Wonka experience promised a whimsical day for children in Glasgow, Scotland, with an enchanting garden, live performances and character appearances. Families were shocked and disappointed to arrive and find a near-empty warehouse with a bouncy house and janky props of candy. Families are speaking out online after the event host promised a refund. Feb. 28, 2024

    Willy Wonka-inspired experience in Scotland scammed families with AI promotion images

