  • 15-year-old victim of Green River Killer identified after 40 years

  • Giuliani declares bankruptcy after losing lawsuit

  • Harvard president faces plagiarism accusations

  • Texas officer indicted in connection with deadly shooting

    Window covering cords responsible for hundreds of child deaths over the years

    440 kids have died from window covering cords over 50 years. Why has change been so slow?

  • Texas governor flies migrants from border to Chicago

  • What challenges airports face amid record holiday travel rush

  • Police officers found not guilty on all counts in death of Tacoma man

  • Government struggling to keep up as record number of migrants cross border

  • Video shows flooding after heavy rain in Southern California

  • How National Geographic selects the ‘pictures of the year’

  • Why the U.S. prisoner exchange deal with Venezuela is significant

  • WATCH: Deer airlifted in Utah to have GPS collars fitted

  • Americans released from Venezuela jail express gratitude after arriving in Texas

  • Covid, flu and RSV hospitalizations spiking across the U.S.

  • Two killed in news helicopter crash

  • Black Texas teen fights school suspension: ‘Why should I cut my hair for education?’

  • Memorial honors 5 children killed in Arizona house fire

  • Former NBA minor league player allegedly admits to killing Las Vegas woman

NBC News NOW

Window covering cords responsible for hundreds of child deaths over the years

03:43

An NBC News investigation shows that window cords have been the cause of death in nearly 440 children over the past 50 years. NBC's Suzy Khimm on why the deaths are still prevalent and how parents can avoid any injuries. Dec. 22, 2023

Best of NBC News

