Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California confirmed

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Obamas return to White House for presidential portrait unveilings

    02:16

  • How Florida teachers feel about the state's new education bills taking effect this school year

    03:40

  • Nuclear inspectors' report on Zaporizhzhia power plant indicates violated nuclear standards

    02:45

  • Military contractor escapes house arrest after pleading guilty to Navy scandal

    03:25

  • Police say they have found the remains of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

    01:38

  • Schools frustrated with FEMA application process after historic flooding damages facilities

    03:46

  • Justice Department says Trump kept passports in same drawer as classified documents

    00:54

  • Off-duty pilots begin to picket in Chicago, other major airports head of holiday weekend

    03:16

  • Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska's first election with ranked-choice voting

    03:30

  • Pilot study suggests experimental brain surgery could treat binge eating disorders

    02:29

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores, reduce workforce amid struggling business

    00:53

  • Proud Boy in Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to 4.5 years in federal prison

    01:12

  • Morgan Radford expecting first child with husband David

    02:45

  • Oregon grocery store shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

    03:06

  • What if you could take three heart medications in one pill?

    02:35

  • MIT professor cleared of charges after being accused of espionage by DOJ

    04:47

  • Fed chair Jerome Powell warns of increased rates, economic 'pain' to fight inflation

    03:06

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech alleging Covid vaccine patent infringement

    00:29

  • Conservative Christian cellphone company wins control over four Texas school boards

    02:27

  • New Yorker with prior marijuana conviction works to open dispensary

    02:52

NBC News NOW

Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California confirmed

02:35

Lottery officials said the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, outside Downtown Los Angeles, ending the wait after a delayed number drawing. NBC News' Sam Brock reports on the lump sum option the winner or winners could take and why there was a delay in the release of the numbers.Nov. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Obamas return to White House for presidential portrait unveilings

    02:16

  • How Florida teachers feel about the state's new education bills taking effect this school year

    03:40

  • Nuclear inspectors' report on Zaporizhzhia power plant indicates violated nuclear standards

    02:45

  • Military contractor escapes house arrest after pleading guilty to Navy scandal

    03:25

  • Police say they have found the remains of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

    01:38

  • Schools frustrated with FEMA application process after historic flooding damages facilities

    03:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All